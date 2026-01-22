Trump Pushes for Peace: Urgent Call to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US President Donald Trump announced a positive discussion with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy during the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing an urgent resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Trump relayed his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, declaring, "The war has to end," citing the tragic loss of lives.

Trump is dispatching his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Moscow to spearhead negotiations aimed at ending the protracted war. He expressed determination to broker peace, noting that previous attempts had faced hurdles, particularly due to discord between Zelenskyy and Putin.

Speaking at the economic summit, Trump voiced confidence in his peace-brokering abilities, contending that while the United Nations is the rightful forum for such matters, he remains committed to saving lives and resolving the conflict. Trump's engagement with both leaders aims to cement a resolution and secure postwar agreements for recovery and security.

