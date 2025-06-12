Chaos in the Skies: Mid-Flight Return Amid Tragic Crash
A Kolkata-Ahmedabad flight returned to its starting point after an Air India aircraft crashed, closing its destination airport. IndiGo flight 6E-318 turned back with 179 passengers on board, as a Boeing 787-8 carrying 242 passengers suffered a catastrophic accident, sparking fears of multiple casualties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A flight from Kolkata to Ahmedabad was interrupted as it returned to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport following the closure of its destination due to an Air India crash, authorities revealed.
IndiGo flight 6E-318, which took off at 1.49 p.m., reversed course shortly afterward with 179 passengers on board, confirmed an Airports Authority of India spokesperson in Kolkata.
The Air India disaster involved a London-bound Boeing 787-8, carrying 242 individuals including 169 Indians. The crash has fears of multiple casualties rising, as confirmed by Air India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- flight
- Air India
- IndiGo
- Kolkata
- Ahmedabad
- crash
- emergency landing
- casualties
- passengers
- airport
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad Airport Pioneers Sustainable Growth with Cloud-Based Irrigation
Ahmedabad to Host Historic 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships
High-Speed Setback: Luca Marini's Test Run Ends in Crash
Tragic Crash: South Korean Navy Plane Down, Search Continues
Mystery Surrounds South Korean Navy Plane Crash