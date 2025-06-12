Chaos in the Skies: Mid-Flight Return Amid Tragic Crash

A flight from Kolkata to Ahmedabad was interrupted as it returned to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport following the closure of its destination due to an Air India crash, authorities revealed.

IndiGo flight 6E-318, which took off at 1.49 p.m., reversed course shortly afterward with 179 passengers on board, confirmed an Airports Authority of India spokesperson in Kolkata.

The Air India disaster involved a London-bound Boeing 787-8, carrying 242 individuals including 169 Indians. The crash has fears of multiple casualties rising, as confirmed by Air India.

(With inputs from agencies.)