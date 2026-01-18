Tragic Wedding Journey: Bus Crash in Jharkhand Claims Lives

In a tragic incident, at least seven individuals, including five women, lost their lives when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The accident occurred in Orsa Bangladara valley, under the jurisdiction of Mahuadanr police station.

According to Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav, the bus, traveling from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh for a wedding in Latehar, overturned, resulting in immediate fatalities. Five people, including four women, died on-site, while several injured were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police officials reported two additional deaths during hospital treatment. The driver, Vikas Pathak, cited brake failure as the cause. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed local authorities to ensure adequate medical facilities for the injured, with some requiring transfer to Ranchi for advanced care.

(With inputs from agencies.)