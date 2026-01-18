Tragic Collision on SG Highway: SUV Crash Claims Life

In a tragic event on Ahmedabad's SG Highway, a severe collision between an SUV and a state transport bus resulted in the death of the SUV driver and left a fellow passenger critically injured. The incident unfolded near the Vaishnodevi Bridge around 8:45 am on Sunday, according to local authorities.

Inspector L D Odedara of the Adalaj police reported that the SUV, traveling from Sarkhej towards Gandhinagar, lost control, breached the highway divider, and struck a Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus en route to Rajkot. The impact caused minor injuries to some bus passengers and the conductor as the bus driver struggled to regain control.

Dhaval Vaghela, aged 22 from Gandhinagar, was declared dead at the scene. His passenger, a woman seated beside him, is battling critical injuries and receiving medical care. The crash, captured on CCTV footage circulating online, is being investigated following a complaint by the bus driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)