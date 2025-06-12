Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Shocks Nation

An Air India plane bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, with 242 people on board. Several casualties are feared. Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and former chief minister N Biren Singh expressed deep sorrow, including concern for Manipuri cabin crew member Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:01 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Shocks Nation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight destined for London tragically crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, according to reports. The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew, and initial assessments suggest several casualties.

Among those aboard was 20-year-old Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma from Manipur, who was serving as a member of the cabin crew. Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed profound sorrow over the incident, offering prayers for the injured.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh joined in mourning, expressing deep shock and concern for all affected, including ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and the Manipuri community. Nationwide, the accident has sent shockwaves, with many offering thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025