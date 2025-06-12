Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Shocks Nation

An Air India flight destined for London tragically crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, according to reports. The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew, and initial assessments suggest several casualties.

Among those aboard was 20-year-old Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma from Manipur, who was serving as a member of the cabin crew. Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed profound sorrow over the incident, offering prayers for the injured.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh joined in mourning, expressing deep shock and concern for all affected, including ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and the Manipuri community. Nationwide, the accident has sent shockwaves, with many offering thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families.