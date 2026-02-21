Crackdown in Manipur: Militant Arrested and Illicit Poppy Fields Destroyed

In a significant operation in Manipur, police have apprehended a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party in Imphal West district, officials reported on Saturday.

This arrest was followed by another operation in Imphal East, where security forces successfully seized an array of arms and ammunition, including rifles, grenades, and bullets.

Meanwhile, a robust action against illegal drug production saw the destruction of 30 acres of illicit poppy fields spread across Senapati and Churachandpur districts, marking a substantial crackdown on the drug trade in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)