Unity Talks in Manipur: Bridging Community Barriers

In efforts to address community divisions, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. Singh, in office since February 4, was joined by deputies Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen. The talks centered on initiatives to foster unity among diverse communities within the state.

Amit Shah reassured the Manipur delegation of the central government's robust backing in their peace restoration endeavors. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the rehabilitation of persons internally displaced due to past conflicts and disturbances.

The meeting underscored the collaborative spirit between state and central authorities, with Shah directing the state government to continue prioritizing the integration and rehabilitation of affected individuals, aiming for long-term harmony in Manipur.

