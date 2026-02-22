Left Menu

Unity Talks in Manipur: Bridging Community Barriers

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss efforts aimed at reducing community barriers in the state. Accompanied by two deputy chief ministers, Singh received assurances of support from the central government to promote peace and aid displaced persons' rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:03 IST
Unity Talks in Manipur: Bridging Community Barriers
  • Country:
  • India

In efforts to address community divisions, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. Singh, in office since February 4, was joined by deputies Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen. The talks centered on initiatives to foster unity among diverse communities within the state.

Amit Shah reassured the Manipur delegation of the central government's robust backing in their peace restoration endeavors. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the rehabilitation of persons internally displaced due to past conflicts and disturbances.

The meeting underscored the collaborative spirit between state and central authorities, with Shah directing the state government to continue prioritizing the integration and rehabilitation of affected individuals, aiming for long-term harmony in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

 India
2
Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Shootings

Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Sho...

 India
3
Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

Luxury Car Crash: Officers Injured at Checkpoint

 India
4
India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

India-Israel Ties: A Strategic Partnership Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026