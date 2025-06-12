Left Menu

Tragic Air India Crash Near Ahmedabad Sparks National Mourning

A devastating crash involving a London-bound Air India flight near Ahmedabad airport has resulted in several feared fatalities. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff, with emergency services quickly responding. Leaders, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have expressed their condolences for those affected by the tragedy.

A tragic disaster struck as an Air India aircraft, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport, stirring national distress and condolences.

The incident, which happened at 1:38 pm, involved 242 passengers and crew, with fears of multiple casualties although official numbers remain unconfirmed. Prompt emergency services response enabled swift action at the scene.

Leaders, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, have expressed heartfelt sympathies via social media, extending prayers to the affected families and urging for strength during this challenging time.

