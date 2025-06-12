India's Darkest Days in Aviation History: A Retrospective

An Air India plane headed to London tragically crashed after takeoff from Ahmedabad, taking over 100 lives on Thursday, marking one of India's deadliest aviation accidents. This incident drew somber comparisons to historical airline tragedies.

Previous disasters include an Air India Express crash in Kozhikode during 2020's August monsoon, which killed 21. A catastrophic overshooting incident in Mangaluru in 2010 saw 158 fatalities. Patna's urban landscape witnessed a deadly crash in 2000, and Aurangabad faced a similar tragedy in 1993.

Additional history highlights include the 91 and 88 crashes in Imphal and Ahmedabad, while in 1978, Air India's fatal plunge into the Arabian Sea near Mumbai claimed all 213 passengers. Such incidents emphasize ongoing air travel safety concerns in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)