Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

A tragic plane crash occurred after takeoff near the Ahmedabad airport involving a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The crash resulted in significant loss of life among the 242 passengers, which included individuals from India, Britain, Canada, and Portugal. Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed devastation over the incident.

Updated: 12-06-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a devastating event, a London-bound Air India flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff at Ahmedabad. The crash claimed the lives of 242 passengers, comprising of individuals from various nationalities including 169 Indians and 53 British, while also carrying a Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals.

Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. He conveyed his condolences to the families of those on board and stated that Canada's transportation agencies are closely coordinating with their counterparts as rescue efforts and investigations are underway.

This unfortunate incident has once again raised concerns about aviation safety, drawing international attention and support for the victims and their families during this difficult time.

