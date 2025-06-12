Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

In a devastating event, a London-bound Air India flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff at Ahmedabad. The crash claimed the lives of 242 passengers, comprising of individuals from various nationalities including 169 Indians and 53 British, while also carrying a Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals.

Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. He conveyed his condolences to the families of those on board and stated that Canada's transportation agencies are closely coordinating with their counterparts as rescue efforts and investigations are underway.

This unfortunate incident has once again raised concerns about aviation safety, drawing international attention and support for the victims and their families during this difficult time.