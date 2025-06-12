Left Menu

Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad: A Tale of Devastation and Grief

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed minutes after takeoff, causing what could be one of India's deadliest air disasters. The plane crashed into a medical college, potentially leaving no survivors, and the tragedy has drawn international condolences and urgency in rescue operations.

Updated: 12-06-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A catastrophic air disaster struck Ahmedabad as an Air India flight, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into a medical college complex shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 787 had just departed for London on Thursday when it plummeted, erupting into a fiery blaze that consumed lives and infrastructure in its wake.

Emergency responders battled the inferno amid twisted metal and smoke, striving to uncover any signs of life from the charred debris. Despite efforts, hopes for survival dimmed as officials grappled with the human toll of the tragedy. The crash site at the city civil hospital drew grim scenes of rescue and evacuation, with many victims suffering severe burns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and international leaders, including Britain's King Charles III, expressed profound sorrow as condolences poured in. The disaster underscores a grim chapter in aviation history, marking India's second major air tragedy since 2020. Investigations are underway to determine the cause, as search teams desperately hunt for the aircraft's black box.

(With inputs from agencies.)

