Abdullah Navigates New Development Paths Amid Indus Water Treaty Suspension

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announces talks with the Centre to resume development projects halted by the Indus Water Treaty, aiming to initiate two projects in Kashmir and Jammu. The suspension of the treaty may allow progress on these projects, despite tensions and political challenges.

Abdullah Navigates New Development Paths Amid Indus Water Treaty Suspension
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah revealed ongoing discussions with the Centre to restart development projects paused due to the Indus Water Treaty. The suspension of the treaty, following the Pahalgam terror attack, opens up possibilities for two projects in Kashmir and Jammu to commence soon.

Abdullah emphasized the potential revival of these stalled projects during a meeting with Union Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He has previously advocated for the Tulbul navigation project on Wular Lake, stalled since the 1980s due to treaty constraints.

The Chief Minister acknowledged criticism from political adversaries but maintained focus on utilizing centrally sponsored projects to foster growth. He also addressed the financial burden faced by the Power Department, attributing it to concessionary power rates, and expressed optimism for gradual improvements.

