U.S. to Lead Investigation into Air India Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead a team of U.S. investigators to India to assist in probing the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad. This tragic incident involved a Boeing 787 carrying 242 passengers, primarily Indians and other international travelers.

Per International Civil Aviation Organisation protocols, the Government of India will release all pertinent investigation details. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has expressed readiness to support the NTSB, ensuring comprehensive technical backing for the investigation.

As the probe advances, Boeing has affirmed its cooperation with Air India, while offering condolences to those affected. U.S. lawmakers, including Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, have voiced sorrow over the tragedy, stressing the need for a thorough investigation to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)