Air India Tragedy: Boeing Flight Crash Sparks International Grief
Air India's Boeing 787-8 with 242 aboard crashed near Ahmedabad post-takeoff, leading to sorrow and international concern. CEO Campbell Wilson affirmed collaboration with authorities, prioritizing passengers' needs. Diverse passengers were on board, including Indian, British, Portuguese, and Canadian nationals. Emergency response and investigation efforts are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:25 IST
- India
An Air India Boeing 787-8, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, heading to London, on Thursday.
Expressing 'deep sorrow', Air India CEO Campbell Wilson confirmed efforts in collaboration with authorities and emphasized focus on passenger and crew well-being.
International passengers were aboard, with multiple nationalities represented. Emergency response teams are active, with special caregiver teams en route to aid affected families and ongoing investigations.
