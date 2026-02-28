Left Menu

Maharashtra's Emergency Response Overhaul: New Plans for Highway Hazards

The Maharashtra government is considering airlifting overturned tankers in emergencies following a severe traffic disruption on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. New SOPs and emergency response units will be established, with a focus on hazardous materials. Refunds for tolls collected during the incident will also be processed.

  Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is evaluating the feasibility of employing airlifting techniques for damaged tankers during emergencies. This follows a recent gas tanker accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which led to a 36-hour traffic standstill. State officials have been directed to establish SOPs and enhance emergency response mechanisms.

The Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, confirmed the tanker's compliance with safety regulations and detailed that it overturned in the Khandala Ghat section, causing significant traffic chaos. Despite the situation's severity, authorities prevented any gas leak or fire. The government plans to install hazardous material response units and strengthen fire-fighting systems on highways.

In a related move, toll fees collected during the disruption will be refunded. The Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed interest in airlifting methods used abroad to address similar emergencies. The government aims to upgrade the Intelligent Traffic Management System to provide live updates through digital signboards and SMS alerts.

