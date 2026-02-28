Maharashtra's Emergency Response Overhaul: New Plans for Highway Hazards

The Maharashtra government is evaluating the feasibility of employing airlifting techniques for damaged tankers during emergencies. This follows a recent gas tanker accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which led to a 36-hour traffic standstill. State officials have been directed to establish SOPs and enhance emergency response mechanisms.

The Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, confirmed the tanker's compliance with safety regulations and detailed that it overturned in the Khandala Ghat section, causing significant traffic chaos. Despite the situation's severity, authorities prevented any gas leak or fire. The government plans to install hazardous material response units and strengthen fire-fighting systems on highways.

In a related move, toll fees collected during the disruption will be refunded. The Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed interest in airlifting methods used abroad to address similar emergencies. The government aims to upgrade the Intelligent Traffic Management System to provide live updates through digital signboards and SMS alerts.

(With inputs from agencies.)