India's Aviation Tragedies: A Grim Tale from the Skies

An Air India flight tragically crashed just minutes after departing from Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of over 200 people. This incident ranks among India's most catastrophic aviation tragedies, shedding light on persistent safety issues faced by the industry.

Past accidents further emphasize these challenges: in August 2020, a Boeing 737 skidded off the runway during heavy rain in Kozhikode, killing 21. Similarly, a 2010 overshoot in Mangaluru resulted in 158 fatalities. Such repeated incidents signal a pressing need for enhanced safety measures.

Additional notable crashes include a 2000 disaster in Patna, a colossal 1996 mid-air collision in Haryana, and numerous tragedies spanning decades. Each catastrophic event reiterates the critical importance of addressing safety protocols in Indian aviation.