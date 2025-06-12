One District-One Product: Boosting Local Economy and Employment

The One District-One Product initiative, championed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is set to bolster regional development by promoting specific products from each district.

This strategic move aims to generate employment and introduce local products to national and international markets, as announced on Thursday.

Dharamshala, along with other regions in Kangra district, is under review for developmental projects like the Ekta Mall. The mall is central to the initiative, emphasizing the state's readiness to expedite land transfers and necessary approvals.

The Chief Minister highlighted significant investment potential in the hospitality sector, promising substantial job creation and economic reinforcement.