Devastating Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Claims Lives
An Air India flight heading to London crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, leading to a catastrophic loss of lives, including a former state chief minister. The crash's intensity led to significant damage, with investigations underway to determine the cause of the disaster.
An Air India plane en route to London tragically crashed in Ahmedabad, resulting in one of the country's most severe air disasters. A total of 242 passengers and crew were on board when the aircraft fell and erupted into flames shortly after takeoff, potentially killing nearly all occupants.
Among the casualties was the former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani. The sole known survivor is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was seated in 11A, though an official count of the deceased is still pending. Unofficial reports indicate additional fatalities at the crash site in a nearby medical facility.
Rescue operations continue as officials race to locate the aircraft's black box to uncover the cause of the crash. Initial theories suggest that an engine thrust issue or bird strike may have played a role. The incident marks the first crash involving the Boeing Dreamliner in India.
