Left Menu

Devastating Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Claims Lives

An Air India flight heading to London crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, leading to a catastrophic loss of lives, including a former state chief minister. The crash's intensity led to significant damage, with investigations underway to determine the cause of the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:58 IST
Devastating Air India Crash in Ahmedabad Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India plane en route to London tragically crashed in Ahmedabad, resulting in one of the country's most severe air disasters. A total of 242 passengers and crew were on board when the aircraft fell and erupted into flames shortly after takeoff, potentially killing nearly all occupants.

Among the casualties was the former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani. The sole known survivor is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was seated in 11A, though an official count of the deceased is still pending. Unofficial reports indicate additional fatalities at the crash site in a nearby medical facility.

Rescue operations continue as officials race to locate the aircraft's black box to uncover the cause of the crash. Initial theories suggest that an engine thrust issue or bird strike may have played a role. The incident marks the first crash involving the Boeing Dreamliner in India.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025