Tragic Air India Crash Raises Global Concerns

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expressed shock at the devastating crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 after take-off from Ahmedabad Airport. Most passengers possibly perished in this tragic accident, sparking widespread condolences from across the aviation industry, including IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.

Updated: 12-06-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:53 IST
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has expressed its deep shock and sorrow following the crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport. The calamity, which stands as one of India's most harrowing air disasters, may have claimed the lives of nearly everyone on board.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers echoed these sentiments, expressing profound sadness over the tragic incident involving flight AI 171. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the passengers, crew members, and all affected by this catastrophic event.

The Air India aircraft hit a medical college complex and burst into flames. With 230 passengers on board, the flight included a diverse group of nationalities, including Indian, British, Portuguese, and Canadian citizens. The incident has brought the aviation community together in mourning and reflection on air safety.

