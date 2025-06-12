Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Boeing 787-8 Crash Shakes Air India

Boeing President Kelly Ortberg expressed condolences after an Air India aircraft crashed in Ahmedabad, leaving many feared dead. A Boeing team is poised to assist the investigation by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. The London-bound flight carried 242 people, including passengers and crew of various nationalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:18 IST
A tragic incident unfolded as a Boeing 787-8 aircraft operated by Air India crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad Airport, reportedly killing most of the 242 people on board. The aircraft was bound for London and collided with a medical college complex, erupting in flames.

In response to the devastating event, Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg extended his deepest condolences to the families of the passengers and crew of Air India Flight 171. Ortberg also assured that Boeing stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The Boeing team will cooperate fully with the AAIB while adhering to international protocols, as the details of the crash remain under investigation. Meanwhile, the multinational manifest included Indian, British, Portuguese, and Canadian nationals among the ill-fated passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

