Condolences and Investigations Follow Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

US lawmakers mourned the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which killed over 200. They expressed sorrow and pledged support as a US team assists Indian investigators. Calls for enhanced air safety emerged, with the NTSB leading US involvement. The crash involved a Boeing 787-8 aircraft with various international passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a catastrophic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed over 200 lives, US lawmakers have expressed their heartfelt condolences. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted Washington's ongoing monitoring of the situation and reiterated support for emergency responders on the ground.

As the devastating news reached Capitol Hill, representatives including Grace Meng and Brian Fitzpatrick conveyed their sorrow and prayers for the victims and the Indian community. New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney underscored the emotional impact on the global South Asian community and emphasized the urgent need for improved air safety measures.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced its leadership of a US team supporting the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in India, following international protocols. With Boeing offering technical assistance, the investigation aims to uncover the crash's cause and prevent future tragedies.

