Inferno in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Tragedy Strikes
An Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, impacting residential quarters at BJ Medical College, causing widespread devastation. The inferno left 265 dead as fires raged through the debris. Rescue operations continue amidst severe damage, with only one survivor reported.
- Country:
- India
An Air India flight heading to London crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad, causing large-scale devastation at BJ Medical College's residential area. Passengers and crew on board were part of the tragic incident that resulted in catastrophic damage and loss of life.
The aircraft impacted three buildings, including a mess hall where medical students were dining. Two adjacent five-story buildings housing hospital staff also suffered severe damage as fires engulfed the structures, leaving behind charred remains and rendering the buildings mere blackened shells.
Rescue operations involved personnel from the Gujarat Police, Fire Department, and several emergency agencies working late into the night. Amidst the wreckage, 265 bodies have been reported. Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that only one passenger survived the crash.
