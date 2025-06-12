Left Menu

Inferno in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Tragedy Strikes

An Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, impacting residential quarters at BJ Medical College, causing widespread devastation. The inferno left 265 dead as fires raged through the debris. Rescue operations continue amidst severe damage, with only one survivor reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:49 IST
Inferno in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Tragedy Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight heading to London crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad, causing large-scale devastation at BJ Medical College's residential area. Passengers and crew on board were part of the tragic incident that resulted in catastrophic damage and loss of life.

The aircraft impacted three buildings, including a mess hall where medical students were dining. Two adjacent five-story buildings housing hospital staff also suffered severe damage as fires engulfed the structures, leaving behind charred remains and rendering the buildings mere blackened shells.

Rescue operations involved personnel from the Gujarat Police, Fire Department, and several emergency agencies working late into the night. Amidst the wreckage, 265 bodies have been reported. Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that only one passenger survived the crash.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025