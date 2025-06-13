Tragedy Strikes: Rajasthan Natives Among Air India Crash Victims

An Air India flight, destined for London, tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. Officials confirmed at least 11 natives of Rajasthan, including residents from Udaipur and Banswara districts, were among the victims.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident and has been providing support to the bereaved families. The number of passengers and crew onboard the ill-fated flight was 242.

In response, Rajasthan BJP and other political leaders have postponed their plans, with Sharma deferring a government program and others cancelling previously scheduled events.