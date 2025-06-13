Tragedy Strikes: Rajasthan Natives Among Air India Crash Victims
An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, claiming the lives of several passengers, including 11 individuals from Rajasthan. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma consoled affected families, while political leaders across the state postponed events in light of the tragedy.
13-06-2025
An Air India flight, destined for London, tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. Officials confirmed at least 11 natives of Rajasthan, including residents from Udaipur and Banswara districts, were among the victims.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident and has been providing support to the bereaved families. The number of passengers and crew onboard the ill-fated flight was 242.
In response, Rajasthan BJP and other political leaders have postponed their plans, with Sharma deferring a government program and others cancelling previously scheduled events.
