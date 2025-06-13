In-Depth Investigation Underway for Air India Boeing 787 Crash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has teamed up with Boeing and GE Aerospace to scrutinize information as part of the ongoing probe into the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash. The investigation reflects a commitment to understanding the events leading to the incident and ensuring future safety in aviation.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has publicly emphasized the government's readiness to embrace any findings and implement relevant safety measures. Through social media, Duffy reiterated that safety remains the top priority, promising swift action based on emerging recommendations.

Officials from the FAA, along with experts from the National Transportation Safety Board, are set to travel to the crash site in India. The agency has expressed its willingness to deploy additional resources as needed to secure comprehensive data, solidifying their commitment to safeguarding the traveling public.

(With inputs from agencies.)