Left Menu

Financial Turmoil: KPMG's Fine and Poundland's Surprise Sale

The Financial Times highlights KPMG's hefty fine for breaching audit independence rules, the surprising sale of Poundland for less than a pound, and Xpeng's development of advanced chips outpacing Nvidia's. Additionally, NHS England explores a new model to attract private finance for infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:20 IST
Financial Turmoil: KPMG's Fine and Poundland's Surprise Sale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK accounting watchdog has imposed a significant fine of 690,000 pounds on KPMG for relying on another firm's work during its audit of Carr's, breaching auditor independence rules.

Poundland has been sold for less than a pound to Gordon Brothers, following financial mis-steps by its parent company.

Chinese automaker Xpeng claims its new chips surpass Nvidia's in power and expects collaborations with companies like Volkswagen. Meanwhile, NHS England aims to revamp health infrastructure funding by inviting private finance, addressing the sector's call for estate modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025