Apple's Strategic Shift: India Emerges as Key iPhone Export Hub

Apple has increased iPhone exports from India to the U.S., aiming to bypass high tariffs on Chinese imports. Nearly all Foxconn-produced iPhones from India were shipped to the U.S. between March and May, indicating a strategic shift. Apple continues to face tariff challenges under U.S. policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 08:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift reflecting Apple's strategy to navigate trade barriers, the tech giant has sharply increased iPhone exports from India to the United States, customs data indicates. Between March and May, nearly all iPhones exported by Foxconn from India found their way to the U.S., surpassing the 2024 average of 50%.

This new export pattern underscores Apple's efforts to sidestep high tariffs imposed on China. As indicated by recent data, Apple has realigned its export focus almost entirely on the American market. The numbers, reported by Reuters for the first time, highlight a dramatic change from previous distributions which included countries like the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

The policy shift is partly due to increased U.S. tariffs, prompting Apple to expedite Indian production. This move was met with some criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged Apple to prioritize domestic manufacturing. Meanwhile, senior analysts predict made-in-India iPhones could constitute a growing share of global shipments in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

