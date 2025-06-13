Air India Diverts Flights Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
Air India diverted multiple flights following an Israeli attack on Iran, leading to the closure of Iranian airspace. Arrangements are being made to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely. Affected flights include routes from London, New York, and New Delhi, redirected to various alternate locations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Air India has been forced to reroute several of its flights due to the closure of Iranian airspace.
This operational change follows an Israeli attack on Tehran, which targeted nuclear facilities and military commanders.
The airline stated that passenger safety is its top priority, and efforts are underway to mitigate disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement