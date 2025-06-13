Devastating Air India Crash in Ahmedabad: A Tragedy Unfolds

Rescue workers scoured the scene of a devastating aviation disaster in Ahmedabad on Friday that claimed over 240 lives, with only one survivor. An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college hostel shortly after takeoff from a nearby airport, igniting a towering inferno captured by CCTV cameras.

The tragic crash, resulting in fatalities both on board and on the ground, has prompted a large-scale investigation. Local media sources report that one of the plane's black boxes has been located, although official verification is pending. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site and met with injured individuals receiving medical treatment.

The probe, focusing on potential engine thrust issues, draws attention from global aviation safety bodies. Air India's executive team, alongside Boeing experts, are en route to assist. This incident marks the first crash for the Dreamliner model, adding to concerns throughout India's burgeoning aviation sector.