Diplomatic Shutdown Amid Middle East Conflict

The Israeli embassy in Berlin has been indefinitely shut down in response to intensifying conflict in the Middle East. An embassy worker confirmed the closure on Friday, with no immediate plans to reopen.

This development follows Israel's military strikes against Iran, aimed at disrupting Iran's nuclear facilities, missile production capabilities, and military leadership. The assaults are part of a broader operation intending to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear weapon program.

The situation underscores a significant escalation in the region, with far-reaching diplomatic and military implications. The international community watches closely as tensions continue to rise.