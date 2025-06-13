Left Menu

Pegasus Airlines Suspends Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Pegasus Airlines temporarily cancels flights to Iran, Iraq, and Jordan following tensions resulting from Israel's attack on Iran, and limits flights to Lebanon to daylight hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 13-06-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, Turkey's Pegasus Airlines announced a suspension of flights to several countries in the region. The airline has cancelled its routes to Iran until June 19, and flights to Iraq and Jordan are halted until Monday.

The developments follow an attack by Israel on Iran, prompting heightened security measures by the airline. Pegasus Airlines aims to prioritize passenger safety amid the unstable situation.

In addition to these cancellations, the airline revealed that flights to Lebanon would be restricted to daylight operations only, as a precautionary step. The company continues to monitor the situation closely and adjust its operations as necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

