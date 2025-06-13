Pegasus Airlines Suspends Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, Turkey's Pegasus Airlines announced a suspension of flights to several countries in the region. The airline has cancelled its routes to Iran until June 19, and flights to Iraq and Jordan are halted until Monday.

The developments follow an attack by Israel on Iran, prompting heightened security measures by the airline. Pegasus Airlines aims to prioritize passenger safety amid the unstable situation.

In addition to these cancellations, the airline revealed that flights to Lebanon would be restricted to daylight operations only, as a precautionary step. The company continues to monitor the situation closely and adjust its operations as necessary.

