Ukraine Power Crisis: Russian Strikes Knock Out Energy Supplies

Russian airstrikes have severely disrupted power supplies in southeastern Ukraine, impacting regions like Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. Critical infrastructure is running on reserve power, while emergency crews work to restore services. The harsh weather has added to the challenges, with temperatures predicted to drop significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 06:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 06:12 IST
In a significant blow to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Russian strikes late Wednesday incapacitated power supplies in two southeastern regions, as confirmed by the energy ministry.

Hospitals and other essential facilities switched to reserve power amidst the blackout affecting Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. Efforts to restore electricity, water, and heating were underway overnight, with critical infrastructure operating on backup systems.

These attacks have targeted Ukraine's energy network increasingly, with recent snowy conditions exacerbating disruptions. Public broadcaster Suspilne noted operational difficulties in Dnipro, where public transport halted and school holidays extended.

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

