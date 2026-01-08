Ukraine Power Crisis: Russian Strikes Knock Out Energy Supplies

In a significant blow to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Russian strikes late Wednesday incapacitated power supplies in two southeastern regions, as confirmed by the energy ministry.

Hospitals and other essential facilities switched to reserve power amidst the blackout affecting Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. Efforts to restore electricity, water, and heating were underway overnight, with critical infrastructure operating on backup systems.

These attacks have targeted Ukraine's energy network increasingly, with recent snowy conditions exacerbating disruptions. Public broadcaster Suspilne noted operational difficulties in Dnipro, where public transport halted and school holidays extended.