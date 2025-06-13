Left Menu

Miraculous Escape: The Sole Survivor of Air India Flight Tragedy

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, credits his escape to the proximity of his seat to the ground. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash claimed 265 lives. Ramesh, currently treated for injuries, recounts his harrowing escape to the media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:14 IST
Miraculous Escape: The Sole Survivor of Air India Flight Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India flight disaster in Ahmedabad, has shared his incredible survival story, attributing his escape to the position of his seat.

Ramesh, who hails from Diu and is now a British citizen residing in Leicester, was in seat 11A, adjacent to an emergency door, on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Following the crash, which tragically took the lives of 265 people, Ramesh is recuperating at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he recounted his narrow escape to the press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025