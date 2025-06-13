Miraculous Escape: The Sole Survivor of Air India Flight Tragedy
Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, credits his escape to the proximity of his seat to the ground. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash claimed 265 lives. Ramesh, currently treated for injuries, recounts his harrowing escape to the media.
13-06-2025
Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India flight disaster in Ahmedabad, has shared his incredible survival story, attributing his escape to the position of his seat.
Ramesh, who hails from Diu and is now a British citizen residing in Leicester, was in seat 11A, adjacent to an emergency door, on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Following the crash, which tragically took the lives of 265 people, Ramesh is recuperating at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he recounted his narrow escape to the press.
