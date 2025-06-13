Left Menu

EU's Trade Dynamics Amidst U.S. Tariffs: Surplus Grows Despite Challenges

The European Union's trade surplus with the United States grew in April despite U.S. tariffs, while exports to China saw a ninth consecutive month of decline. The overall goods trade surplus of the EU decreased, with impacts from tariffs on steel, aluminium, and vehicles further influencing trade balances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:40 IST
EU's Trade Dynamics Amidst U.S. Tariffs: Surplus Grows Despite Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has managed to expand its goods trade surplus with the United States in April, despite the imposition of U.S. tariffs, according to new data from Eurostat. This growth continues a trend seen since January, with both exports to and imports from the United States on the rise.

U.S. President Donald Trump's widespread tariffs aim to curb the U.S. trade deficit with the EU, yet EU exports to the U.S. surged by 59.5% in March, indicating stockpiling by American importers ahead of expected tariff hikes. Notably, European exports faced steep tariffs: 25% on steel and aluminium, incrementally higher rates on vehicles and parts.

The shifting trade landscape saw the EU's surpluses with key trade partners like Britain and Switzerland shrink, while deficits, particularly with China, expanded further. As machinery and vehicle exports decreased by 4.3%, sectors like food, drinks, and chemicals reported higher export figures than the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025