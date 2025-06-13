EU's Trade Dynamics Amidst U.S. Tariffs: Surplus Grows Despite Challenges

The European Union has managed to expand its goods trade surplus with the United States in April, despite the imposition of U.S. tariffs, according to new data from Eurostat. This growth continues a trend seen since January, with both exports to and imports from the United States on the rise.

U.S. President Donald Trump's widespread tariffs aim to curb the U.S. trade deficit with the EU, yet EU exports to the U.S. surged by 59.5% in March, indicating stockpiling by American importers ahead of expected tariff hikes. Notably, European exports faced steep tariffs: 25% on steel and aluminium, incrementally higher rates on vehicles and parts.

The shifting trade landscape saw the EU's surpluses with key trade partners like Britain and Switzerland shrink, while deficits, particularly with China, expanded further. As machinery and vehicle exports decreased by 4.3%, sectors like food, drinks, and chemicals reported higher export figures than the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)