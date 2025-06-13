Mission Save Lives 2.0: Revolutionizing Road Safety in India

In a significant initiative to combat India's road safety concerns, Steelbird Helmets' Managing Director, Mr. Rajeev Kapur, unveiled 'Mission Save Lives 2.0 India' during the National Summit on Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs) and Road Safety. The summit, aligned with the Marrakech Declaration, saw participation from politicians, researchers, industry leaders, and road safety advocates, uniting to forge a more secure future.

Mission Save Lives 2.0 India was introduced in response to the summit's focus on VRU safety, secure road design, government and media roles, and safer transport. In 2023, India reported approximately 1.72 lakh road fatalities, with VRUs accounting for about 65% of these deaths, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures. Mr. Kapur emphasized the critical role of BIS-certified helmets to prevent such tragedies, spotlighting the initiative's phased implementation, starting with Tier 1 cities in 2028.

A pillar of Mission Save Lives 2.0 is combating counterfeit helmets, with 95% of current BIS licensees offering substandard products. The project calls for strict licensing reforms, real-time verification, and law enforcement to dismantle this dangerous market. Emphasis is also placed on children's safety, expanding helmet production, and advocates for GST reductions on helmets to make them more accessible. The goal is a 50% reduction in fatalities by 2031.