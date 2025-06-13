Geopolitical Tensions Shake Indian Stock Market's Stability

The Indian stock market faced turbulence today as geopolitical tensions exerted pressure, with both the Sensex and Nifty concluding the day over 0.6% lower. Initially opening 1.5% down, the broader markets struggled, erasing gains from last week amid growing concerns over Middle Eastern geo-political dynamics.

Market analysts attribute this downturn to Israel's recent military actions against Iran, which threaten stability in a region crucial for the global oil supply. Naveen Vyas from Anand Rathi Global Finance emphasized that the fallout could impact key sectors in India reliant on oil imports, like oil marketing companies, paints, and the auto industry.

The sharp ascent in Brent crude prices, now over $75 per barrel, raises alarm over inflation and heightened input costs, especially within energy-intensive sectors. Investors, wary of these uncertainties, are pivoting towards safer assets like gold, a move highlighted by Vinit Bolinjkar of Ventura. Moving forward, indices may remain volatile until a significant market signal emerges.

(With inputs from agencies.)