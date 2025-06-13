Left Menu

Geopolitical Tensions Shake Indian Stock Market's Stability

The Indian stock market experienced a downturn, closing nearly 0.6% lower, amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, impacting investment sentiment. Analysts cite conflicts in the region affecting global oil supply as a key factor. Rising Brent crude prices and international factors contribute to investor caution and market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:01 IST
Geopolitical Tensions Shake Indian Stock Market's Stability
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market faced turbulence today as geopolitical tensions exerted pressure, with both the Sensex and Nifty concluding the day over 0.6% lower. Initially opening 1.5% down, the broader markets struggled, erasing gains from last week amid growing concerns over Middle Eastern geo-political dynamics.

Market analysts attribute this downturn to Israel's recent military actions against Iran, which threaten stability in a region crucial for the global oil supply. Naveen Vyas from Anand Rathi Global Finance emphasized that the fallout could impact key sectors in India reliant on oil imports, like oil marketing companies, paints, and the auto industry.

The sharp ascent in Brent crude prices, now over $75 per barrel, raises alarm over inflation and heightened input costs, especially within energy-intensive sectors. Investors, wary of these uncertainties, are pivoting towards safer assets like gold, a move highlighted by Vinit Bolinjkar of Ventura. Moving forward, indices may remain volatile until a significant market signal emerges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025