With summer in full swing, incorporating suitable proteins into our diet becomes more critical than ever. Nutritionists underscore the importance of high-quality protein intake, spotlighting U.S. turkey as a standout option for the season.

Gunja Chatwal, a renowned nutritionist, emphasizes the benefits of turkey in maintaining a balanced summer diet. She notes that turkey provides essential nutrients without adding unwanted saturated fat, while Devna Khanna from the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council highlights its digestibility and culinary versatility.

For families, turkey emerges as a delicious and nutritious protein choice. Its adaptability allows it to fit seamlessly into Indian dishes, offering flavor without dominating traditional recipes. Furthermore, U.S. turkey ensures stringent quality and sustainability standards, making it a reliable dietary staple for health-conscious consumers.