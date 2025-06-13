Left Menu

Mumbai Collector Abeer Vivek Abrol Secures Landmark Husain Painting at Record Auction Price

Mumbai art collector Abeer Vivek Abrol acquired a significant M.F. Husain painting at Pundole's Fine Art Sale, exceeding expectations with a ₹3 crore bid. The artwork joins Abrol's extensive collection, enhancing the musical narrative woven within, emphasizing cultural reflection and heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:32 IST
Abeer Vivek Abrol presenting the book of "Our Planet Called Earth" to Dadiba Pundole of Pundoles Auction and M F Husain Saab and Shabana Azmi with the art purchased in the background. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based art collector Abeer Vivek Abrol, already renowned for his impressive collection, has made headlines with a remarkable acquisition at a recent Pundole's Fine Art Sale held on June 11, 2025. Abrol, an alumnus of Sotheby's Institute of Art in London and New York, successfully bid for Lot 20, a significant 2004 acrylic on canvas by celebrated artist M.F. Husain. The piece, part of the evocative series 'Our Planet Called Earth,' achieved a final hammer price of ₹3 crore, significantly surpassing its presale estimate of ₹80 lakh to ₹1.2 crore.

The intricate artwork depicts a veiled woman, a gramophone, and a dog, evocative of the iconic HMV logo. While the auction house did not officially link the painting's subject to Lata Mangeshkar, Abrol personally speculates there is a strong resemblance to the legendary singer. 'That ambiguity is what draws me to Husain's work; it stirs personal introspection while honoring a collective memory,' said Abrol. His dedication to the artwork was evident, possibly prepared to bid higher for what he considered the highlight of the auction. This acquisition enriches his family's distinguished collection of Husain's works, already featuring notable series on Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan and Balasaraswati, with this new painting amplifying their musical cachet.

For Abrol, each acquisition is a harmonious blend of cultural depth, symbolism, and storytelling. 'Each painting I choose resonates with history, India, and a personal connection,' he remarked. At just 26, Abrol symbolizes a fresh wave of Indian collectors who are ardently engaged in preserving and promoting the country's modern art heritage through discerning and passionate acquisitions. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release is provided by PNN. ANI holds no responsibility for the content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)

