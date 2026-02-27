Binance's Festive Crypto Rewards: Unlocking Opportunities for Indian Users

Binance, a leader in the blockchain ecosystem and digital asset exchange, has unveiled a ₹2 crore USDT community rewards initiative. In the lead-up to the Holi festival, the campaign aims to bolster engagement among India's digital asset enthusiasts.

Running from February 27 to March 25, 2026, and themed #IndiaTurnsYellow, the promotion invites verified Indian users who complete specific criteria, including new referrals, to unlock reward boxes. The campaign overlaps with a $10,000 USDT social challenge, drawing inspiration from India's vibrant cultural scene.

As India rises in the global crypto adoption ranks, Binance supports safe, informed participation through educational resources. The undertaking highlights Binance's dedication to intertwining global strategies with local traditions, ensuring a fair experience by enforcing eligibility criteria and anti-abuse measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)