Urgent Call for DPS Flamingo Lake Protection in Navi Mumbai

Environmentalists urge the Maharashtra government to expedite the formalization of conservation status for DPS Flamingo Lake. The pending Government Resolution leaves the wetland under CIDCO's control. Experts highlight the lake's importance as a bird refuge and warn of delayed flamingo arrivals due to ecological issues.

Updated: 27-02-2026 17:01 IST
Urgent Call for DPS Flamingo Lake Protection in Navi Mumbai
  • India

Environmentalists are urging the Maharashtra government to expedite the formal protection of the DPS Flamingo Lake in Navi Mumbai.

Although it was labeled a 'conservation reserve' last April under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the necessary Government Resolution remains pending.

This delay keeps management with CIDCO instead of the forest department, endangering its ecological status and impacting bird refuges.

