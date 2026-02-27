Champions League Showdown: Exciting Draw Revealed
The Champions League draw for the knockout stages, including the last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final, was conducted at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon. Notable fixtures include Real Madrid facing Manchester City, Paris St Germain taking on Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid clashing with Tottenham. The final is scheduled for May 30 in Budapest.
The UEFA Champions League draw has unveiled dramatic matchups for the last 16, quarter-finals, and beyond, held at the headquarters in Nyon.
In the last 16, Real Madrid face Manchester City while Paris St Germain will battle Chelsea. Anticipation builds as Atletico Madrid take on Tottenham and other top clubs prepare for fierce competition.
The road to the final, set for May 30 in Budapest, promises thrilling encounters. Quarter-finals and semi-finals are slated for April and May, featuring Europe's elite football clubs in intense duels for the prestigious title.
