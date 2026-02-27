Left Menu

Champions League Showdown: Exciting Draw Revealed

The Champions League draw for the knockout stages, including the last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final, was conducted at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon. Notable fixtures include Real Madrid facing Manchester City, Paris St Germain taking on Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid clashing with Tottenham. The final is scheduled for May 30 in Budapest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:00 IST
Champions League Showdown: Exciting Draw Revealed
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The UEFA Champions League draw has unveiled dramatic matchups for the last 16, quarter-finals, and beyond, held at the headquarters in Nyon.

In the last 16, Real Madrid face Manchester City while Paris St Germain will battle Chelsea. Anticipation builds as Atletico Madrid take on Tottenham and other top clubs prepare for fierce competition.

The road to the final, set for May 30 in Budapest, promises thrilling encounters. Quarter-finals and semi-finals are slated for April and May, featuring Europe's elite football clubs in intense duels for the prestigious title.

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026