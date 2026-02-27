Supreme Court Grants Furlough to Convict Vikas Yadav

The Supreme Court on Friday granted Vikas Yadav, convicted for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara, a temporary release on furlough. This follows his 23-year imprisonment, part of a 25-year term without remission. The court's decision enables Yadav to spend Holi with his family till March 7.

Justices MM Sundresh and Vipul M Pancholi, while approving the plea, countered objections from the complainant's counsel, emphasizing the importance of moving forward. Justice Sundresh remarked on the potential rehabilitative benefits of such relief.

This development comes after the Delhi High Court previously denied Yadav's furlough request, citing ineligibility under Delhi Prison Rules, 2018. Yadav's incarceration, stemming from a case intertwined with personal and caste-based conflicts, continues amidst ongoing legal scrutiny.