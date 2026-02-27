Bridging Global Education: Minerva University and Universal Education Collaborate

In a landmark collaboration, Minerva University President Dr. Mike Magee and Universal Education Chairman Mr. Jesus Lall are paving the way for innovative global education pathways. By embracing interdisciplinary learning and skill development, they aim to move beyond traditional classroom models and equip Indian students for international careers.

The discussion in Mumbai centered on adapting educational frameworks to meet global economic demands. Minerva University's active-learning model focuses on analytical reasoning, adaptability, and real-world execution. Meanwhile, Universal Education integrates digital infrastructure and interdisciplinary curricula to prepare students for a borderless career landscape.

The dialogue also highlighted financial accessibility and inclusivity as key concerns. With a shared vision of global educational innovation, this partnership seeks to transform higher education for Indian learners, ensuring they have access to international opportunities regardless of financial or geographical constraints.