Bridging Global Education: Minerva University and Universal Education Collaborate

Minerva University and Universal Education are fostering innovative global education pathways for Indian students. By moving beyond traditional classrooms, they emphasize interdisciplinary learning, skill development, and international exposure. This collaboration aims to prepare Indian students for global careers and leadership roles in a rapidly changing world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:00 IST
In a landmark collaboration, Minerva University President Dr. Mike Magee and Universal Education Chairman Mr. Jesus Lall are paving the way for innovative global education pathways. By embracing interdisciplinary learning and skill development, they aim to move beyond traditional classroom models and equip Indian students for international careers.

The discussion in Mumbai centered on adapting educational frameworks to meet global economic demands. Minerva University's active-learning model focuses on analytical reasoning, adaptability, and real-world execution. Meanwhile, Universal Education integrates digital infrastructure and interdisciplinary curricula to prepare students for a borderless career landscape.

The dialogue also highlighted financial accessibility and inclusivity as key concerns. With a shared vision of global educational innovation, this partnership seeks to transform higher education for Indian learners, ensuring they have access to international opportunities regardless of financial or geographical constraints.

