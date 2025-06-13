Bihar's Entrepreneurial Revolution: Unveiling The Bharat Project

Bihar's entrepreneurial landscape is set for a transformation with the launch of The Bharat Project. Spearheaded by the Department of Industries, Bihar, in partnership with the Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) and YourStory Media, the initiative is keen on nurturing 10,000 startups across the state.

The initiative, dubbed the Bihar Idea Festival, was unveiled at B-HUB, the state's flagship innovation hub. Key figures such as Shri Nitish Mishra, Minister of Industries, and Ms. Shradha Sharma, CEO of YourStory, emphasized the project's potential to bridge the gap for untapped entrepreneurial talent in Bihar.

With a focus on inclusivity, the project encourages participation from students, women-led groups, and artisans. It promises strategic mentorship, digital tools, and exposure, aiming to build a robust startup ecosystem across Bihar's diverse districts.

