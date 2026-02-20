AI's Promise: Balancing Automation with Human-Centric Guardrails

Jeetu Patel, a leading voice in artificial intelligence strategy and Cisco's President, underscores the importance of integrating trust and security in AI development. Contrary to fears of AI rendering humans redundant, Patel argues for a future where AI amplifies human capabilities if developed with responsibility and stringent guardrails.

In conversation with PTI Videos, Patel outlined that while AI-driven consumer tools like chatbots capture public attention, Cisco focuses on the backbone infrastructure necessary for the AI ecosystem. Patel identified infrastructure inadequacies, trust deficits, and lack of contextual data as barriers hindering AI's global expansion.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Patel lauded the event's scale and the potential for public-private partnerships to craft policies fostering innovation while addressing risks. He championed a balanced approach that integrates human judgment with AI automation, asserting, "We have to build AI to serve humanity."

(With inputs from agencies.)