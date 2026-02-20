Tehsildar Trapped in Bribery Scandal: Anti-Corruption Bureau Steps In

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made a significant move by detaining a tehsildar in Maharashtra's Beed district, accused of soliciting a bribe. The suspect, Venkatesh Baburao Munde, allegedly asked for Rs 50,000 to issue a solvency certificate, according to officials.

In a press release, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sopan Chitampalle disclosed that the complainant notified the ACB about the tehsildar's illicit demand, initially set at Rs 50,000 then reduced to Rs 20,000. Despite multiple set-ups, the tehsildar avoided taking the bribes, suspecting a trap.

Eventually, on February 20, authorities apprehended Munde and initiated legal proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act. During a search operation, police seized mobile phones worth Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000, and further searches at his residence are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)