Daring High-Sea Rescue: Indian Navy Airlifts Ailing Seafarer

An Indian sailor in medical distress was successfully evacuated from a Singapore-flagged oil tanker by the Indian Navy, despite adverse conditions, according to a defense statement.

An alert issued from the Information Fusion Centre of the Indian Ocean Region indicated an urgent need for the sailor's evacuation from the Eagle Veracruz.

The Seaking helicopter from INS Garuda, along with assistance from INS Sharda, executed a precise winching operation despite challenging visibility, ultimately transferring the sailor to a hospital in Kochi for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)