Daring High-Sea Rescue: Indian Navy Airlifts Ailing Seafarer

An Indian sailor in distress aboard a Singapore-flagged oil tanker was evacuated by the Indian Navy. A Seaking helicopter from INS Garuda executed the rescue despite challenging conditions. The patient was safely transferred to a hospital in Kochi for further treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian sailor in medical distress was successfully evacuated from a Singapore-flagged oil tanker by the Indian Navy, despite adverse conditions, according to a defense statement.

An alert issued from the Information Fusion Centre of the Indian Ocean Region indicated an urgent need for the sailor's evacuation from the Eagle Veracruz.

The Seaking helicopter from INS Garuda, along with assistance from INS Sharda, executed a precise winching operation despite challenging visibility, ultimately transferring the sailor to a hospital in Kochi for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

