Maruti Suzuki Joins Forces with Equitas Small Finance Bank for Enhanced Vehicle Financing

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd partners with Equitas Small Finance Bank to offer improved vehicle financing options. The agreement aims to provide retail financing for new, used, and commercial vehicles, enhancing accessibility for a wider customer base. The partnership promises competitive offers to increase customer satisfaction and drive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:09 IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, a prominent player in the automotive industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank to offer vehicle financing solutions to its customers. The collaboration aims to provide retail financing options across new, pre-owned, and commercial vehicle segments, according to company officials.

Through this alliance, Maruti Suzuki intends to broaden the accessibility of its vehicles by leveraging Equitas Bank's expanding customer base. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer Partho Banerjee and Equitas Bank's Retail Assets Head Jagadesh J, marking a significant step in offering comprehensive financing solutions tailored to diverse customer needs.

This partnership is expected to reach a wider audience with competitive financing offers, enhancing the joy of purchasing a new vehicle. The initiative is geared towards driving growth and increasing customer satisfaction by offering tailored and affordable financing options, in line with Maruti Suzuki's commitment to benefit its client base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

