Rekha Jhunjhunwala Offloads Entire Nazara Technologies Stake
Rekha Jhunjhunwala, executor of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's estate, has sold the estate's entire stake in Nazara Technologies, achieving approximately Rs 770 crore in returns. The estate held 44,45,120 shares, but sold them in June 2025, causing a significant stock value surge.
Updated: 13-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:14 IST
Rekha Jhunjhunwala, widow and executor of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's estate, has divested the estate's entire stake in Nazara Technologies through open market offerings.
Regulatory filings revealed on Friday that as of June 6, 2025, the estate held 44,45,120 shares, accounting for a 5.07% stake in the gaming firm.
Between June 9-13, 2025, shares totaling 44,45,120 were offloaded, signaling a complete exit from Nazara Technologies. The move ignited a rally that pushed the share price up 7.6% on both the BSE and NSE.
