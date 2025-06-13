Rekha Jhunjhunwala Offloads Entire Nazara Technologies Stake

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, widow and executor of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's estate, has divested the estate's entire stake in Nazara Technologies through open market offerings.

Regulatory filings revealed on Friday that as of June 6, 2025, the estate held 44,45,120 shares, accounting for a 5.07% stake in the gaming firm.

Between June 9-13, 2025, shares totaling 44,45,120 were offloaded, signaling a complete exit from Nazara Technologies. The move ignited a rally that pushed the share price up 7.6% on both the BSE and NSE.

