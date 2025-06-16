Left Menu

India's First Rapid Response Team for Doctors Launched on Father's Day

The Indian Medical Association's South Delhi Branch celebrated Father's Day at Apollo Hospital, launching India's first Rapid Response Team to support doctors in crises. The initiative, led by key IMA figures, offers swift, structured aid during emergencies, focusing on legal, medical, and emotional support for healthcare professionals.

South Delhi Indian Medical Association Team. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, an event held at Apollo Hospital marked a significant step for the medical community as the Indian Medical Association's South Delhi Branch celebrated Father's Day with an impactful launch.

The highlight was the introduction of India's first Rapid Response Team (RRT) dedicated to supporting doctors during crises. This groundbreaking initiative aims to provide immediate aid to doctors facing emergencies such as clinic attacks, legal complications, and emotional burnout.

Led by the Indian Medical Association's key figures, the RRT operates via a digital alert system, aiming for a response within 10 to 30 minutes. It coordinates with legal advisors, hospitals, and mental health experts to ensure comprehensive support, making it a vital safety net for the medical fraternity.

The initiative also encompasses preventive measures like legal workshops and mock drills, aiming to prepare doctors for potential threats. As a part of its outreach, the program intends to hold training sessions and promote respect for healthcare workers through community campaigns.

The unveiling of the RRT signifies a collective commitment to protect doctors, ensuring they no longer feel isolated when facing professional and personal challenges. With backing from IMA South Delhi's leadership and strategic partnerships, this model is poised to serve as a blueprint for nationwide implementation.

The Father's Day festivities concluded with a luncheon, fostering a renewed sense of unity and safeguarding among the IMA members, emphasizing their protectiveness over those on the frontlines of healthcare in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

