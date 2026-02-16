Left Menu

Tragedy on Two Wheels: Bike Taxi Driver Killed in South Delhi

A 27-year-old bike taxi driver from Mehrauli was killed in a fatal accident in Vasant Kunj, South Delhi, after a truck reportedly ran over his motorcycle. The truck driver fled the scene. Police have registered a case for rash driving and causing death by negligence and are searching for the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old bike taxi driver met a tragic end in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj area when a truck allegedly ran over his motorcycle. The incident, which occurred on Monday, was reported to the police at 11:44 AM. The driver, identified as a Mehrauli resident, was declared dead after being taken for medical help.

The accident took place on Church Road, Mall Road in Vasant Kunj according to a senior police officer. Following the accident, the truck driver reportedly fled the scene, leaving behind a devastated community and a grieving family.

The police have registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) at the Vasant Kunj South police station. Law enforcement teams have been deployed to identify and locate the fugitive driver, with efforts in full swing to apprehend the suspect. Investigations are continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

